Gaza receives 120 humanitarian aid packages from six countries — IDF

TEL AVIV, August 5. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has continued to airdrop humanitarian aid packages in the Gaza Strip, the army press service said.

According to its statement, "over the past few hours, 120 aid packages, containing food for the residents of the Gaza Strip, were airdropped by six different countries, including Canada, which joined the airdropping operations for the first time today." The press service added that five more countries participated in the airdrop, including Belgium, Germany, Egypt, Jordan and the UAE.

"The IDF will continue to work in order to improve the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip, along with the international community, while refuting the false claims of deliberate starvation in Gaza," the statement reads.