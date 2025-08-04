Crocus City Hall terror attack perpetrators plead guilty at trial

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The four perpetrators of the Crocus City Hall terror attack that killed 149 people have pled guilty, lawyer Lyudmila Aivar, who represents the interests of 127 victims, told TASS.

"After the indictment was read aloud, all the perpetrators of the terror attack pleaded guilty and expressed remorse for what they had done," she said.

According to the lawyer, Shamsidin Faridumi, Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Mukhammadsobir Faizov, and Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda apologized to the victims of their crimes in court. "Faizov said that some individuals allegedly took advantage of his naivete to get him involved and deceived him, claiming this wasn’t the path he intended for his life," Aivar said.

She also said that eight out of 15 accomplices in the crime recognized their guilt partially, while seven denied their guilt.

Among those who partially acknowledged their guilt were Umedzhon Soliyev, Mustakim Soliyev, Shakhromdzhon Gadoyev, Zabaidullo Ismoilov, Khusein Khamidov, Mukhammad Zoir Sharipzoda, Yakubdzhoni Davlatkhon Yusufzoda, and Mazrimad Lutfulloi.

On March 22, 2024, Rachabalizoda, Faizov, Mirzoyev and Fariduni committed a terror attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, shooting visitors with firearms and setting the hall on fire. As a result, 149 people were killed, one is considered missing. After the terrorist attack, the four perpetrators tried to escape to Ukraine, but were detained in the Bryansk Region and taken to Moscow. The investigation into the two organizers and four members of the terrorist organization is continuing.

The trial of those charged in this criminal case is being held behind closed doors due to the presence of classified information in the case materials.