Ozzy Osbourne laid to rest in garden of his mansion — The Daily Mirror

Fans were leaving toys and flowers outside the mansion, which the rock star bought in 1993

LONDON, August 1. /TASS/. Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne was laid to rest on the grounds of his mansion in Buckinghamshire, southeast England, in accordance with his last will, The Daily Mirror reported.

The private ceremony was held on July 31, and was attended by a narrow circle of family and close friends.

According to the report, the funeral was attended by Ozzy’s Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Bill Ward and Geezer Butler, as well as James Hetfield from Metallica and Elton John.

Fans were leaving toys and flowers outside the mansion, which the rock star bought in 1993.

The newspaper reported that although Osbourne spend most of his time in Los Angeles, California, he returned to his home country shortly before the farewell concert in Birmingham. The musician gave his last show 17 days before death.

Osbourne died on July 22 at the age of 76.

United Kingdom
Putin signs law listing crimes that could lead to loss of naturalized Russian citizenship
The list of crimes that could lead to the loss of acquired Russian citizenship has expanded by 72 items
Russian intelligence’s report on Zelensky's due replacement speaks for itself — Kremlin
Earlier, the SVR’s press bureau revealed that during a clandestine meeting at an Alpine resort, the United States and Britain reportedly agreed that Vladimir Zelensky’s replacement was imminent, and that Zaluzhny was the favored candidate for the Ukrainian presidency
US must compensate losses to Tehran's nuclear program — top Iranian diplomat
"With the Europeans, there is no reason right now to negotiate because they cannot lift sanctions, they cannot do anything," Abbas Araghchi said
Medvedev calls for countering foreign interference in elections
Deputy Chairman of the Security Council stressed the importance of providing methodological support to Russia’s partners to defend against such attacks
US dollar index above 100 points first time since May 29
The US dollar index shows the ratio of the US currency against the basket of six currencies: the euro, the yen, the pound sterling, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krone and the Swiss franc
Russian Aerospace Forces destroy around 95% of enemy’s aerial targets
"Russia’s present-day air defense network can certainly be described as reliable," Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces Lt. Gen. Alexander Maksimtsev said
Negotiations with Laos leader held partially in Russian, Putin says
Vladimir Putin said that his Laotian colleague had graduated from the Leningrad Pedagogical Institute named after A. I. Herzen, receiving an honorary doctorate from the university
Russian troops deliver overnight strike on Ukrainian military airfield, ammo depot
The Russian Defense Ministry said that all the designated targets were hit
Medvedev reminds Trump about dangers of ‘walking dead’
"Perhaps he should recall his favorite films about the walking dead and think about how dangerous a ‘dead hand’ can be, even one that doesn’t exist in nature," Dmitry Medvedev wrote
Russian man found dead in Istanbul with garbage bag on head: What we know
According to the report, the police are investigating the causes of the young man's death
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes off Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula
The epicenter of the aftershock was located in the Pacific Ocean at a depth of 24 km, 239 km away from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
West is hunting for Russian ships, militarizing Baltic — Maritime Board chief
Nikolay Patrushev stressed that the West had already begun to gradually implement planned provocative actions in various sections of the Transarctic Transport Corridor
Ukraine comes to terms with inability to hold Krasnoarmeisk — The Daily Telegraph
It is noted that the Ukrainian military believes the transfer of Krasnoarmeisk under Russian control to be a "matter of time"
Trump wants Russia, Ukraine to establish peace by August 8 — US permanent mission to UN
"The United States is prepared to implement additional measures to secure peace," said John Kelley
Moscow welcomes Nicaragua’s move to recognize new Russian regions — Medvedev
It’s really a friendly step, Dmitry Medvedev said
Russia, Laos sign seven documents, including a roadmap for nuclear cooperation
The package also includes an agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal proceedings
Indian economy’s able to withstand Trump's pressure — India TV sources
The source recalled that India successfully withstood economic sanctions after the nuclear tests in Pokhran during the rule of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Under current leaders, Germany and Europe degrade into ‘Fourth Reich’ — Lavrov
As an example, the top Russian diplomat recalled European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s plans to raise 800 billion euro allegedly for defensive needs
Ruble weakens against yuan on Moscow Exchange in July
The yuan gained 17.8 kopecks against the ruble over the month from 11.098 rubles to 10.92 rubles, having ticked up by 1.63%
Israel lets 5,000 trucks with aid into Gaza since May 19 — source
According to Israel, this week the UN and international organizations received "about 1,000 trucks with humanitarian aid" at several checkpoints on the border of the Palestinian enclave and the Jewish state, which "was distributed throughout the Gaza Strip"
Moldova may start revoking gas supply license from Moldovagaz from August 1
The changes are related to Chisinau's obligations to the EU Energy Community to implement the provisions of the Third Energy Package
US, Russia hold conversation on Ukraine earlier this week — Washington's top diplomat
According to Marco Rubio, Washington has not seen any progress on that
After retreat from Chasov Yar Ukrainian military attacked infrastructure, 50% destroyed
"The enemy consistently targets the surviving infrastructure in settlements from which they are being pushed out," the sources explained
Kiev flouts international law, has no regard for morality — Russian Foreign Ministry
According to Maria Zakharova, attacks on Russia's border territories, shootings of civilians in Donbass, torture, drones, mines, firing on hospitals, schools, kindergartens, and emergency workers are a demonstration of the so-called "strategy to intimidate and destroy"
Chasov Yar liberation marks Russian military successes
"The constant advance of the Russian forces along the whole combat engagement line and liberation of new settlements and territories testified that Russia is successfully continuing the special military operation," Igor Korotchenko said
Zaluzhny less polarizing than Zelensky — Swiss expert
According to Hicheme Lehmici, Valeriy Zaluzhny has never taken a hardline stance on cultural issues and has not openly rejected Ukraine’s cultural diversity, which includes a significant Russian-speaking population
Laos showing interest in small nuclear power plants — Rosatom
CEO of the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said that Rosatom is happy to offer its competencies
Russian forces liberate Chasov Yar — top brass
The offensive operation was conducted by Battlegroup South
Laos grateful to Russia for helping clear minefields — president
According to Thongloun Sisoulith, Laos also expresses deep gratitude to Moscow for holding joint drills
Ukraine initiates emergency meeting of UN Security Council on August 1
According to Ukraine, Russia allegedly "rejects efforts for peace and seeks to prolong the conflict"
Air leak on Russian segment of ISS continues — Roscosmos
"The leak is ongoing. We continue our efforts to find and fix it, with the recent repairs having seriously reduced the rate of air leakage," Roscosmos Executive Director of Manned Space Programs, special presidential envoy for international space cooperation Sergey Krikalyov said
Russia eyes creating energy technology export sector targeting BRICS, Middle East, Africa
Sergey Tsivilev stated that to support large-scale exports of energy technologies, Russia intends to create a system for their promotion and technical support abroad, as well as transition to unified standards with its partners
Colombian president calls for refusing from global partnership with NATO
According to Gustavo Petro, his country should join "another military alliance" because it cannot side "with the armies that are dropping bombs on children"
Alleged plans to replace Zelensky show today's Ukraine is Western 'semi-colony' — expert
Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service earlier reported that Washington and London had decided to nominate Valery Zaluzhny for the post of the Ukrainian president at a secret meeting
Russia continues to rearm its air defense troops with S-350, S-400 systems
Russian Radio-Technical Troops are receiving advanced Nebo-M, Kasta-VM and Podlet-M radar systems, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces Lt. Gen. Alexander Maksimtsev said
NASA, Roscosmos heads discuss cooperation in exploration of Moon, deep space
Head of Roscosmos Dmitry Bakanov said he would do his best to preserve the channel of cooperation between Russia and the United States
Russian troops rupture Ukrainian defenses with liberation of Chasov Yar — Akhmat commander
Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov noted that the town was a good bridgehead for further advance
Regulatory base for new aerospace class to be prepared by September 1
"For purposes of advance development of unmanned aerial system, preparation of the regulatory base providing for establishment of a new aerospace class of the Russian Federation should be completed," the document indicates
Import of Pakistani oil by India not possible — expert
New Delhi is buying oil from countries with which it can make the most beneficial deals, President of the All India Petroleum Dealers Association Ajay Bansal said
Liberation of Chasov Yar opens way to key cities of Donbass — political party leader
Sergey Mironov extended his congratulations to the Russian military for their achievement in liberating the city
US, Japan may escalate situation in Bering Strait — Kremlin aide
Currently, according to Nikolay Patrushev, Tokyo, skirting the restrictions imposed after the Second World War, is building up its aircraft carrier fleet, submarine forces, and missile weapons
Russia to build on trade growth with Laos by establishing new rail links — Putin
"As bilateral freight traffic is growing, work is underway to expand maritime container shipping from Laos to Vladivostok via Vietnamese ports," the Russian leader noted
Putin's meeting with top Syrian diplomat marks beginning of new stage in relations — MFA
"The historic meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani marks the beginning of a new stage of political and military understanding between the two countries," the statement said
US liberal wing seeks to weaken Zelensky’s grip on Ukrainian parliament — edition
According to the report, Zelensky's prompt signing of the law on the return of independence to anti-corruption bodies is the first part of a plan to turn him into a "wedding general with ceremonial powers"
FACTBOX: Vladimir Putin and his pets
President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith said at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Thursday that he planned to gift Russia a pair of elephants on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries
Poll reveals over half of Israelis want to re-establish Gaza settlements
Support for this idea is especially high among ultra-Orthodox Jews, with 83% in favor, followed by 67% of religious Jews
Largest group of Ukrainian troops eliminated in Chasov Yar since special operation began
The battle for the town lasted for more than a year
Putin signs law on fines for searching for extremist content, VPN advertising
Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Minister Maksut Shadayev previously said that the new norms would not affect the layman – search engines would provide peoples' queries to the Interior Ministry only as part of a criminal case
Russia, Laos to sign strategic military partnership plan through end of decade
Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said that the signing of the deal represents a significant step forward in relations between the two countries
IN BRIEF: Russian forces liberate city of Chasov Yar
The Ukrainian group of forces defeated in Chasov Yar is the largest since the start of Russia’s special military operation
Russia discusses military bases with Syria
Russia has an air base in Humaymim and a naval base in Tartus
Expert says Iran will hardly feel UN sanctions 'reactivation'
Mohammad Esmaili emphasized that the return of sanctions would primarily have a psychological effect on Iranian society
Russian intelligence plays radio game in Chasov Yar liberation
Russian drones dominated in the air over Chasov Yar and helped advance the assault units and hardware
Russia, Laos discuss QR code payments for Russian banks — VTB chief
The Mir card is now effective in Laos, Andrey Kostin said
Russia has potential to build fully domestic LNG plant — Energy Minister
Sergey Tsivilev noted that Russia is already developing its own turbine and heat-exchange equipment production
Russia must safeguard Transarctic Transport Corridor — presidential aide
Western countries are taking various actions to create obstacles for the implementation of the project, Nikolay Patrushev said
Bank of Russia sets official dollar rate at 80.32 rubles for August 1
The official euro rate was reduced by 3.08 rubles to 91.8751 rubles
Russian stock market indices in the green on Thursday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index ticked up by 0.22% to 2,732.12 points
Non-interference in other countries' affairs central to Russian foreign policy — Putin
The Russian leader also pointed to active cooperation with his Laotian colleagues in the international arena
Dozens of Ukraine’s elite units of crack troops, UAV operators destroyed in Chasov Yar
Earlier, military sources said that Ukraine’s largest group in the history of the special military operation was destroyed in Chasov Yar
Trump says he does not care about India-Russia trade ties
Earlier, the US leader said that the US would impose 25% tariffs on India, effective August 1
Trade between Russia, US practically at zero, but shouldn't stay there — Kremlin
Many American businessmen are interested in restoring cooperation with the Russian side, Dmitry Peskov noted
'Voices of New World' forum in Caracas unites over 100 reporters to combat fake news
The organizers stated that the event was attended by politicians and public figures from around the world
Possible relocation of UN headquarters from New York being looked at — Russian diplomat
"Currently, Russia has problems with obtaining visas for members of the Russian delegation to UN event in New York," whereas the United States is obliged to issue such visas without delays and without conditioning visa issuance on any other matters, he explained
Kamchatka was highly prepared for the earthquake — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that the technological preparedness has proven itself
World Bank is biased, Putin says
Russia endeavors at present to reduce its dependence on Western financial institutions and minimize the use of foreign payment instruments and services, the Russian president said
BRICS not working against other countries — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, BRICS was created and is developing so that countries can cooperate in areas of mutual interest for mutual benefit
China, Russia have great potential for mutual investment — Chinese expert
Liu Xu, deputy director of the Institute for Russian, East European and Central Asian Studies at Renmin University of China, noted that the Chinese-Russian comprehensive strategic partnership as a whole demonstrates sustainable growth
Roscosmos chief says he, acting NASA head agree to continue using ISS until 2028
Dmitry Bakanov said that the conversation went quite well
Top US diplomat highlights need to prevent direct military conflict with Russia
A direct military conflict should never be allowed to happen, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said
Putin orders to prepare high-speed railway network development model by next March
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and CEO of Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov are appointed as responsible persons
Trump reveals fastest way to end humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip
"The fastest way to end the humanitarian crises in Gaza is for Hamas to surrender and release the hostages," the US leader wrote
Chasov Yar liberation to enable Russian troops to advance in three directions — expert
The nearest agglomeration - Kramatorsk, Druzhkovka and Konstantinovka - is well fortified and holds significance for Ukrainian militants
US, China entering period of strategic stability — top diplomat
Marco Rubio also said that the US "has a lot of irritants with China"
Ukrainian defense chief points to tense situation along entire frontline
According to Denis Shmygal, the situation is not expected to improve
Russian attack aircraft capture Ukraine’s fortified areas on approaches to Krasnoarmeysk
After clarifying the location of the enemy's dugouts and pillboxes, the assault groups, under the cover of attack drones, got as close as possible and threw grenades at the Ukrainian militants hiding in the shelter
Syrian defense minister, Russian counterpart discuss common military issues
Murhaf Abu Qasra arrived in Moscow on Thursday as part of a delegation led by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani
Israeli Air Force launches 14 raids on Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon — TV
The airstrikes hit underground facilities and warehouses belonging to Shia groups in the mountainous area bordering Syria, as well as their bases near Baalbek, Brital, Janta, Nabi Shit, and Hermel, according to Al Arabiya
Sun ejects two giant prominences
"Two giant prominences in a row were thrown into space from the northeastern edge of the Sun, the size of which at the end of the observation was about one million km," said the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Institute of Solar-Terrestrial Physics, the Siberian branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences
Bank of Russia considering deadline to terminate Visa, Mastercard cards servicing
Urgent replacement of such cards is not required and they continue functioning as usual, the Central Bank said
Sensible powers need to prevent ‘era of wars’ in Eurasia — Lavrov
Different stakeholders need to engage in an honest dialogue in order to find ways for bringing the situation back to normal across the entire continent "by relying on the UN Charter as a solid foundation, the minister stressed
Trump corners himself by shortening deadline for Ukraine deal, expert says
According to Mark Episkopos, Russia will never agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire
Minsk negotiates with Washington, new steps prepared — permanent representative to UN
"We are in constant contact with representatives of the State Department, the US Presidential Administration, and the National Security Council," Valentin Rybakov said
Russian-Laotian relations develop successfully, steadily, to mutual benefit — Putin
The Russian leader pointed out the interest of both sides in making "such interaction even more meaningful and productive"
Putin signs law listing crimes that could lead to loss of naturalized Russian citizenship
The list of crimes that could lead to the loss of acquired Russian citizenship has expanded by 72 items
Transarctic Transport Corridor should be built as unified transport system — Kremlin
This should make the corridor the main transport artery of the Russian Arctic and an absolute priority for the economic development of the country, primarily its Arctic zone, Nikolay Patrushev noted
Russian defense minister holds talks with Laotian counterpart
Andrey Belousov said that the countries are dynamically developing relations in the field of defense, military, military-technical cooperation, and regularly conduct joint training
Kiev is pulling soldiers, mercenaries trained in Europe to Konstantinovka — Duma member
Viktor Vodolatsky said that the influx of foreign fighters continues unabated, despite many being neutralized
Press review: US eyes Ukraine peace by 2029 as Russia warns of Black Sea buildup
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 28th
Russian official points to threat of direct Western attacks on Russian ships
Nikolay Patrushev pointed out that NATO was actively developing and testing advanced drones and autonomous underwater vehicles, capable of operating covertly and conducting sudden strikes on almost any surface and underwater targets
US to impose anti-Russian sanctions, even if they have no effect — Trump
"I don't know if that has any effect but we're going to do it," the president said
US may introduce new anti-Russian sanctions in banking sphere — Rubio
In particular, the US President can introduce secondary sanctions on sales of "Russian oil, which is a huge part of their revenue," Marco Rubio noted
Escalation in Middle East poses risks for all neighboring countries — Medvedev
The official noted that many events in the past year have confirmed the need to combat neocolonialism
FACTBOX: What is known about situation with anti-corruption agencies in Ukraine
Over the past few years, Ukraine has been noted as one of the most corrupt countries in the world
Russia’s international reserves increased by $11.8 bln over week — Central Bank
Reserves totaled $683.7 bln as of July 18 of this year
Washington changed the way it talked to Minsk after nukes deployed in Belarus — Lukashenko
According to Lukashenko, Russia is the guarantor of security for Belarus
Press review: UK pushes for strikes inside Russia as Trump delays global trade war launch
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 31st
Witkoff to pay visit to Russia — Trump
Special envoy is "going to Israel, and then he’s going to Russia, believe it or not," US leader said
Putin invites Prime Minister of Laos to Eastern Economic Forum
The Eastern Economic Forum will be held this year from September 3 to 6
State Duma to vote on bill denouncing plutonium disposal agreement with US
One of the reasons for suspending the documents was the US intention to change the plutonium disposal procedure without Russia's consent
