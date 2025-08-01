Ozzy Osbourne laid to rest in garden of his mansion — The Daily Mirror

LONDON, August 1. /TASS/. Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne was laid to rest on the grounds of his mansion in Buckinghamshire, southeast England, in accordance with his last will, The Daily Mirror reported.

The private ceremony was held on July 31, and was attended by a narrow circle of family and close friends.

According to the report, the funeral was attended by Ozzy’s Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Bill Ward and Geezer Butler, as well as James Hetfield from Metallica and Elton John.

Fans were leaving toys and flowers outside the mansion, which the rock star bought in 1993.

The newspaper reported that although Osbourne spend most of his time in Los Angeles, California, he returned to his home country shortly before the farewell concert in Birmingham. The musician gave his last show 17 days before death.

Osbourne died on July 22 at the age of 76.