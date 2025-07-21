Defendants in Crocus terror case ask for charges to be dropped as trial looms

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Four defendants in the Crocus City Hall terror attack case have asked the court to drop the charges against them.

According to case documents seen by TASS, one of the men accused of perpetrating the terror attack, Nazrimad Lutfulloi, has requested a jury trial.

"After going over court materials in the case, the defendants and their lawyers lodged the following motions: Soliyev requested to present his case before a panel of three judges, while Ismoilov, Aushev, Kurbonov, and Ismolov I. asked that the charges against them be dismissed. Lutfulloi, Medov, and the Ismolovs requested a jury trial," the document reads. However, one observer in the proceedings told TASS that those who requested a jury trial later rescinded their motions.

The Second Western District Military Court began preliminary hearings in the criminal case against 19 defendants. Court sessions are held behind closed doors. As many as 115 people recognized as victims are taking part in the trial.

It was reported earlier that the Crocus terror attack case would be considered by a panel of three judges. Two prosecutors are presenting the state’s case. The case materials consist of 470 volumes that include evidence collected during the pre-trial investigation, as well as results of more than 200 various expert examinations.

The military court will later on Monday decide on the start date for the official trial as well its venue, as the court’s building will be unable to seat all those taking part in the trial.

Nineteen people are charged in the case, both the perpetrators of the terror attack and their accomplices. All of them are on Russia’s register of terrorists.

According to the press service of the Russian prosecutor general’s office, two wanted Tajik citizens and unidentified individuals, acting in the interests of Ukraine’s political leadership, organized three cells of the Vilayat Khorasan terrorist organization, which is affiliated with the international terrorist organization Islamic State (both outlawed in Russia), in Russia. They lured into the organization Tajik nationals Mirzoyev, Fariduni, Rachabalizoda, Faizov, the Soliyevs, Ismoilov, Gadoyev, Khamidov, Lutfulloi, Kurbonov, Yusifzoda, and Shapirzoda, appealing to their religious beliefs. They were ordered to commit a terror attack in Moscow, the prosecutor general’s office said.

The terror attack on Crocus City Hall was committed on March 22, 2024. According to the latest data, as many as 149 people died, 609 others received wounds and injuries, and one person went missing. The overall damage was estimated at around 6 billion rubles (nearly 76.5 million US dollars).

After the attack, four perpetrators tried to flee to Ukraine but were detained in Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region and taken to Moscow. Some of their accomplices were also ordered to leave Russia but were apprehended while trying to cross the border.