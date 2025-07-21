Trial into Crocus City Hall terror attack to begin on August 4

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. On August 4, the Second Western District Military Court will start hearing the case against 19 perpetrators and abettors of the Crocus City Hall attack, which claimed the lives of 149 people.

"During preliminary hearings, it was established that the case of the 19 defendants in the Crocus terror attack will be heard on merits on August 4. The trial will be held in one of the buildings of the Moscow City Court," court spokeswoman Irina Zhirnova said.

The case will be heard by a panel of three judges, the court said.