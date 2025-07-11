Putin enjoys strong support among Russians, latest poll shows

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The level of trust among the Russian public in President Vladimir Putin stands at 77.8%, according to a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

The poll, carried out between June 30 and July 6, surveyed 1,600 respondents aged 18 and older.

"When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 77.8% of participants responded affirmatively (a decrease of 0.7%), while the approval rating for the president’s performance decreased by 0.9% to 74.4%," the service said.

A total of 49.7% expressed approval of how the Russian government is managing the country (an increase of 0.8%), while 50% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance (an increase of 0.3%). The percentage of respondents who said they trust Mishustin was 58.7% (a decrease of 0.6%).

Regarding the leaders of parties represented in parliament, 29.2% of those surveyed trust Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov (a decrease of 6.1%), 28% trust A Just Russia-For Truth party leader Sergey Mironov (a decrease of 2.2%), 21.6% trust Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) head Leonid Slutsky (a decrease of 2.1%), and 8.7% trust New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev (a decrease of 1.8%).

The level of support for the ruling United Russia party stood at 33.1% (a decrease of 1.4%). Support for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) remained at 9.7%, while backing for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) rose by 0.5% to 11.7%. Support for A Just Russia-For Truth party increased by 0.3% to 3.8%, while backing for the New People party increased by 0.1% to 6.5%.