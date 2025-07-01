Russian servicemen discover Ukrainian cache with chemical weapons in DPR — FSB

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and servicemen of the Russian Defense Ministry discovered a Ukrainian cache with chemical weapons in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the FSB press office reported.

"The Federal Security Service, together with the Russian Defense Ministry, discovered a Ukrainian cache in the Ilyinka settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The cache contained improvised explosive devices meant to be dropped from drones. These devices were filled with plastic explosives and the warfare agent chloropicrin, which is prohibited for use under the Chemical Weapons Convention," the FSB said.

Russian investigators have launched a criminal case under Article 355 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Development, Production, Stockpiling, Acquisition, or Sale of Weapons of Mass Destruction").

The use of chloropicrin is prohibited under the Chemical Weapons Convention. Ukraine signed the convention in 1993.