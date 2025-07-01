MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has placed prominent Russian film director and actor Nikita Mikhalkov on the wanted list.

According to the agency’s database, Mikhalkov has been designated as wanted since March 2022. Also, Mikhalkov has been added to the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets extremist website.

The SBU regularly files accusations in absentia against Russian politicians, military men, cultural figures, and public activists. Apart from that, Vladimir Zelensky has signed numerous orders imposing sanctions on Russian individuals and legal entities as well as citizens of other countries accused of cooperation with Russia by Kiev.

The notorious Mirotvorets (Peacekeeper) website, launched in 2014, illegally collects and publishes personal data of journalists, artists, politicians, and others who have visited Crimea or Donbass, or who have drawn criticism from the site’s administrators. Access to the site is blocked in Russia by court order.