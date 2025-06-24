Israelis file over 38,000 claims for damages during escalation with Iran

TEL AVIV, June 24. /TASS/. Israelis have submitted more than 38,000 applications for compensation of material damage from Iran’s missile strikes, Dmitry Gendelman, an advisor to the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, said in a bulletin.

"Material damage: 38,700 applications for damage were submitted to the tax office," he said.

Gendelman clarified that more than 30,800 applications relate to damage caused to buildings, 3.700 damage to cars, and another 4,000 other damage to property.

Also, more than 15,500 people lost their homes during shelling.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.