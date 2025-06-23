Case of 19 defendants in Crocus City Hall attack referred to prosecutor’s office

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. A criminal case against 19 people charged with committing a terror attack on the Crocus City Hall music venue in Moscow has been referred to the prosecutor’s office to be further heard in court, the investigation of two organizers and four members of a terrorist cell continues, Russian Investigative Committee (SK) Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

"The criminal case against 19 defendants has been submitted to the prosecutor’s office to be further referred to court. The pre-trial investigation of two organizers and four members of a terrorist organization continues," she said.

According to Petrenko, the SK’s Main Investigative Directorate has finished the probe into the criminal case against Shamsidin Faridumi, Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Mukhammadsobir Faizov, Saidokrami Murodali Rachabalizody, Shakhromdzhon Gadoyev, Zubaidillo Ismoilov, Khusein Khamidov, Mukhammad Zoir Sharipzoda, Yakubdhzoni Davlatkhon Yusufzoda, Nazrimad Lurfulloi, Dzhumakhon Kurbonov, Khusein Medov, Dzhabrail Aushev, Alisher Kasimov, Umedzhon and Mustakim Soliyevs, Isroul Islomov, and Dilovar and Aminchon Islomovs.

According to investigators, these men were members of the Vilayat Khorasan terrorist organization, which is outlawed in Russia. They were accomplices to terrorists and those who supplied them with weapons. They are accused of committing gravest crimes.

"Investigators have established that this atrocious crime was hatched and committed in the interests of the current Ukrainian leadership with an aim of destabilizing the political situation in our country. Moreover, several defenders planned to organize an explosion at a recreation center in the city of Kaspiysk in Dagestan. But this crime was prevented," Petrenko said.

She also said that preparations for the terror attack had begun several months before it was committed. Some of the defendants came to Russia from abroad where they had undergone initial training. Others, who were already in Russia, were engaged in fund-rising and procurement of tools for committing the crime. Still others worked to refit firearms for members of the terrorist organization. These weapons were brought to Kaspiysk from Moscow right ahead of the plotted terror attack.

The terror attack on Crocus City Hall was committed on March 22, 2024. According to the latest data, as many as 149 people died, 609 others received wounds and injuries, and one person went missing. The overall damage was estimated at around 6 billion rubles (nearly 76.5 million US dollars).

After the attack, four perpetrators tried to flee to Ukraine but were detained in Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region and taken to Moscow. Some of their accomplices were also ordered to leave Russia but were apprehended while trying to cross the border.