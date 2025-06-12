Patriarch Kirill of Russia offers condolences to Indian PM Modi over Ahmedabad air crash

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia expressed his condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Air India AI171 passenger flight crash in Ahmedabad, according to a document released on the Moscow Patriarchate’s website.

"Your excellency, dear Mr. Prime Minister! It is with deep sorrow that I learned about the flight crash near Ahmedabad Airport. Please accept my sincere condolences over the plane crash. My heart goes out to all those who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy and I ask you to please send them my words of comfort and support as I also wish them strength and courage to survive the bitterness of their loss," the document reads.

The London-bound plane crashed into a medical college hostel soon after takeoff from the airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

More than 310 people were killed in the air crash, The New Indian Express reported, citing police sources. Earlier reports put the death toll at over 290. According to the newspaper, the police confirmed more than 240 people on board the flight along with 75 bystanders on the ground were killed.