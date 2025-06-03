Zimbabwe issues permits to cull 50 elephants in nature reserve

HARARE, June 3. /TASS/. Zimbabwe’s authorities have issued permits to cull at least 50 elephants in a nature reserve because there are three times more elephants than the habitat can sustain, Reuters reported citing the country's Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.

According to the agency, the Save Valley Conservancy in southern Zimbabwe is home to approximately 2,550 elephants, whereas it has a "carrying capacity" of 800 elephants.

It is noted that the conservancy has already moved 200 elephants to other reserves over the past five years in an attempt to manage its elephant population.

Meat from the cull will be distributed to local communities, while the ivory from the killed animals will be handed over to the parks authority.

Reuters noted that Zimbabwe is home to one of the largest elephant populations worldwide.