MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian military personnel were trained by American experts to use torture methods, with their techniques subsequently applied against Russian prisoners of war, according to Maxim Grigoriev, the chairman of the International Public Tribunal on the Crimes of Ukrainian Neo-Nazis.

"Prisoners were tortured through simulation of drowning. Their faces were covered with cloth, and water was poured over them - an agonizing method that prevents breathing. This is American-style torture. Additionally, in one of the detention centers, a torture room is specifically called 'Baghdad,' clearly showing the involvement of American 'specialists,'" Grigoriev stated during a press conference presenting the tribunal’s latest report on the torture of Russian servicemen who had been released from captivity.

He emphasized that over 200 individuals, recently exchanged as prisoners, provided statements. "These accounts reveal horrifying torture methods - absolutely Nazi-like," Grigoriev asserted.

Victims reportedly endured various forms of cruelty, including harassment by dogs, salt being sprinkled on their wounds, skin burns, beatings, broken fingers, shots in the legs, electric chair torture, and forced labor on pointless tasks.

"These acts are utterly savage. The prisoners weren’t questioned - these acts were carried out purely out of sadism and for pleasure. It’s a systematic effort to kill people. The orders come from the highest levels, and everything is deliberate," Grigoriev explained.

He recalled that the 1949 Geneva Convention mandates humane treatment of prisoners of war, forbidding any illegal acts or omissions that could endanger their health or cause death. "What the Kiev regime is doing constitutes a gross violation of this convention - systematic torture that is a crime against humanity. Such crimes have no statute of limitations," Grigoriev emphasized.

About the tribunal

Established in May 2022, the International Public Tribunal has interviewed more than 1,200 witnesses and victims of crimes committed by Ukrainian armed forces. All testimonies are carefully documented, including the names of those affected, and are forwarded to international organizations and Russian investigative bodies.

The tribunal includes representatives from civil society across more than 30 countries. Its collected testimonies, published online, have received over 86 million views, exposing abuses by the Ukrainian military.