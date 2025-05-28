J. K. Rowling approves choice of lead actors for new Harry Potter TV series

LONDON, May 28. /TASS/. British writer Joanne Rowling, also known by her pen name J. K. Rowling, has approved the choice of actors for the lead roles in the TV series based on her Harry Potter novels.

"All three [actors] are wonderful. I couldn't be happier," she wrote on her X page.

Earlier, HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play the lead roles in the new Harry Potter TV series. Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin, and Alastair Stout were cast as Hermione Granger, Harry Potter, and Ron Weasley, respectively. The main adult cast was confirmed in April. Filming is expected to begin in the summer.