Number of Ukrainian refugees in Europe exceeds 6.3 million in 2025

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The number of Ukrainian refugees in Europe reached more than 6,300,000 million people in April 2025, with over half a million more Ukrainians living outside its borders, the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine reported, citing the results of a survey conducted by the UN Refugee Agency.

The study was conducted from October 2024 to April 2025. The interview involved 6,471 Ukrainian citizens over 18 years of age. No information on the statistical margin of error is provided.

The number of Ukrainian refugees in European countries from December 2024 to April 2025 increased by 104,000 people, the ministry said in a report. "According to the UN Refugee Agency, 6,918,000 refugees from Ukraine were recorded worldwide as of April 17, 2025 (6,358,000 refugees recorded in Europe and 560,000 refugees - outside Europe)," the report reads.

The largest number of Ukrainian refugees are in Germany - it is 1,400,000 people, and almost one million refugees are in Poland. A significant number of people from Ukraine as well live in the Czech Republic - 401,000 people, the United Kingdom - 254,000 and Spain - 235,000 Ukrainians. The report of the Ministry of Economy provides no data on the number of Ukrainians currently living in Russia and Belarus.

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, nearly 10,000,000 people have fled Ukraine after February 24, 2022. Director of the Ukrainian research company Gradus Research Yevgenia Bliznyuk said that over 10% of Ukrainians intend to leave the country within six months due to security concerns and lack of employment.