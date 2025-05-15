Rossotrudnichestvo to create platform for NPOs sharing traditional values — deputy head

KAZAN, May 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad (Rossotrudnichestvo) will soon host an international forum for representatives of nonprofit organizations (NPOs) sharing traditional values, the agency's deputy head Dmitry Polikanov said at a session within the framework of the International Economic Forum Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum.

“In October 2025, the agency will host a large-scale forum bringing together approximately 1,500 public and nonprofit organization representatives from Russia and other countries who share traditional spiritual and moral values. Following the forum, we plan to create a permanent platform for sharing experience and best practices,” he said.

According to Polikanov, Russia has accumulated considerable experience in implementing humanitarian and public projects and is open to sharing its knowledge while also being open to adopting effective solutions from other countries.

During the Rossotrudnichestvo session at the forum in Kazan, the participants also discussed developing inter-civilizational dialogue and interaction between BRICS and Organization of Islamic Cooperation countries through NPOs.

The 16th International Economic Forum Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum is being held from May 13 to 18 in Kazan, with TASS serving as the general information partner.