Customs seize more than six million dollars' worth of cocaine at St. Petersburg port

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Customs Service has seized 50 kilograms of cocaine worth over 500 million rubles (approximately $6.2 million) in a St. Petersburg port, the agency’s press service reported.

"Regional customs officers, together with the Russian Interior Ministry, thwarted an attempt to smuggle 50 kilograms of contraband cocaine. The street value of this quantity of drugs is over 500 million rubles," the statement said.

According to the Federal Customs Service, the vessel carrying the illegal cargo arrived from Latin America at the Big Port of St. Petersburg. During the inspection, the customs officers discovered 50 parcels containing a white powdery substance. The press service pointed out that the offenders had equipped special hideouts in banana containers to transport the drugs.

"Experts have confirmed that the substance is cocaine," the Federal Customs Service said.

Russian investigators have opened a case under a Criminal Code article on drug trafficking. The maximum penalty under this article is life imprisonment.