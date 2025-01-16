Seven suspects on wanted list over Dagestan airport riots — investigators

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Seven people, suspected of involvement in the 2023 mass riots at Makhachkala International Airport, have been put on the wanted list, the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS.

"Seven people, including three masterminds, have been put on the wanted list," the committee said.

On October 29, 2023, mass riots occurred at Makhachkala Airport due to the arrival of a regular flight from Tel Aviv amid the developments in the Middle East. Several hundred people entered the airport building and the airfield, later being forced out by law enforcement officers. More than 20 people, including police officers, were injured.