Embassy staff delegation visits Russian citizen Vinnik in US jail

WASHINGTON, September 12. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy employees in Washington have visited Russian Alexander Vinnik, accused of money laundering by the US, a commentary distributed by the embassy's press service stated.

As the commentary reads, while staying in California to conduct outbound consular services for Russian citizens living there, diplomats visited Vinnik, who is in pre-trial detention in Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County. "They supported the compatriot, assured that they will continue to provide him with the necessary consular and legal assistance, as well as make efforts for his release and return to his homeland," the Russian Embassy said in a commentary.

Russian Embassy staff have also inspected the diplomatic real estate seized by the US authorities, including the building of the Consulate General of Russia in San Francisco and the residence of the Consul General.

Vinnik was detained in Greece on July 25, 2017, at the request of the United States, where he is accused of laundering $4 bln-$9 bln through the now defunct crypto exchange BTC-e. He was extradited to the US on August 4, 2022. Earlier, his attorney Arkady Bukh told a TASS correspondent that Vinnik’s sentencing in the money laundering case had been postponed until 2025.