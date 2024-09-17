Israel hacks into Hezbollah fighters’ early warning system

BEIRUT, September 17. /TASS/. Israeli military specialists managed to hack into the early warning system of Hezbollah fighters, Qatar’s Al Jazeera reported, citing a source in Hezbollah's special services.

"Communication devices, portable radios and pagers were detonated, injuring several dozen activists," the source said. "This is the biggest security breach in our early warning system in recent months," he emphasized.

Earlier, it was reported that dozens of people were taken to hospitals following the explosions of communication devices in the southern suburbs of Beirut, where Hezbollah's headquarters are located. The country's Health Ministry urged all medical facilities to be on high alert due to the large number of injured.