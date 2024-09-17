Russian ambassador to London says UN Security Council paralyzed due to UK, US actions

LONDON, September 17. /TASS/. The activity of the UN Security Council is currently practically paralyzed at the moment due to the actions of the United Kingdom, the United States and France, Russian ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said.

"At the moment there is, of course, a serious confrontation [in the UN]. The Security Council is paralyzed. We have Russia on one side, and against us - France, the US, Britain as permanent members [of the UN Security Council]. Sometimes we are together with China, but, of course, China has its own policy. We cannot say that we are 100% together. Still, we are on one side. That is why we are calling for certain reforms in the United Nations that will include representatives of the Global South: Africa and Latin America. These discussions are continuing," the ambassador told political scientist Richard Sakwa.

The diplomat added that the UN "cannot take care of all conflicts in the world." According to him, in order to settle local issues, it is necessary to create effective regional organizations. "ASEAN exists in the East. We tried to make a regional organization from the OSCE (The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe - TASS). In the beginning, it was functioning in terms of [resolving] conflicts. But later on, unfortunately, the West has turned it into a certain instrument for human rights only. That was our big problem. It cannot work as a regional organization for Europe in conflict resolution," Kelin emphasized.