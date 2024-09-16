FBI has no info about accomplices of suspect in assassination attempt on Trump — agent

NEW YORK, September 17. /TASS/. The FBI has no information that the suspect in the assassination attempt on US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump acted in collusion with anyone else, FBI special agent Jeffrey Veltri told a press conference.

"At this point we’re still exploring that, we’re investigating that. Our investigation will determine that. We do not and information that he’s been acting with anyone else at present," he stressed.

On September 15, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation reported a shooting outside the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, where the politician was staying. The incident, which occurred about two months after an assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania, is being treated as potentially another assassination attempt. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said an AK-47 assault rifle with a telescopic sight, two backpacks with ceramic plates and an action camera were found near the golf club, where the suspect was trying to hide. The suspect was identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, and was taken in custody.