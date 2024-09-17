SOCHI, September 17. /TASS/. Western society has lost the principle of information freedom due to the authorities' attempt to introduce an information monopoly and unify public opinion, which has led to the degradation of the information environment, Chair of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy and Media Relations Alexey Pushkov said at the All Russia 2024 Forum in Sochi.

"It's about the struggle for an information monopoly. The West is no longer a free society - we can see a striking change from what it was in the 1960s, 70s, and even the 80s. The West is no longer pluralistic; it is becoming monochromatic. This represents an extraordinary degradation of what was once a rich and diverse landscape. It is driven by attempts to impose uniform thinking, a standardized type of information presentation, and a singular type of power, aimed at creating a unified society that must conform to certain dogmas," he said.

Pushkov added that the US is conducting an intense diplomatic war against Russian media, entering a new stage of persecution against the country’s journalists.

The official also stated that Western countries, as their authorities attempt to impose modern values that contradict historical norms on their public, are becoming a battleground where the media shape public opinion.

"The priests of totalitarian liberalism have not yet won the battle in the West. Look at the US - the country is split in two. Roughly equal numbers of people voted for Biden and Trump in 2020, and it will likely be similar in this year's election. Half of America is terrified of Harris, and the other half can't stand Trump. In France, there is increasing talk of the need to impeach President [Emmanuel] Macron. Much of society rejects the new values that are redefining the fundamentals of human organization. So, the West is still a battleground," Pushkov said.

He noted that countries like Russia, which promote societal development, technological progress, and the preservation of values that allow society to function within historical norms, can serve as examples in shaping public opinion abroad.

The forum

The 28th All Russia 2024 Forum of Contemporary Journalism runs in Sochi on September 16-22, bringing together media representatives from all Russian regions as well as foreign participants. The forum includes round tables, discussion clubs, workshops and meetings with media experts.