Zimbabwe president’s helicopter crashes after takeoff, president was not aboard — TV

HARARE, September 16. /TASS/. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s helicopter crashed shortly after the takeoff. The president was not onboard, the crew survived, the ZBC television channel reported, citing Information Minister Jenfan Muswere’s statement.

According to the statement, the incident occurred on September 15 in the city of Masvingo in the south of the country, which hosted an event on Munhumutapa Day organized by the youth league of the president’s ZANU PF party in his honor as he celebrated his birthday on this day.

It was the inaugural celebration of the national holiday, Munhumutapa Day, named after an ancient empire which once existed in Zimbabwe’s territory. Along with the president, the festivities were attended by his wife, Vice President Kembo Mohadi, the party leader and Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri, and other high-ranking officials. Neither if them were reportedly onboard.

According to preliminary data, the crash was caused by a technical malfunction. The country’s Civil Aviation Authorities are investigating the accident.