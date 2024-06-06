French national detained in Moscow for gathering military intelligence on Russia

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. A French national suspected of collecting information on Russia's military activities has been detained in Moscow, the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS.

"Moscow’s investigative committee has launched a criminal case under part 3 of article 330.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (evasion of duties envisaged by the legislation of the Russian Federation on foreign agents)," it said.

According to investigators, for several years, the man, who failed to register himself as a foreign agent in compliance with Russian legislation, has been gathering information on Russia's military and military-technical activities.

The Investigative Committee noted that this information, if obtained by foreign sources, could be used against the security of the state. "He repeatedly visited the territory of Russia, including Moscow, where he met with citizens of the Russian Federation", it said. The man was detained in a well-planned operation and taken to a subdivision of the Moscow investigative committee for investigative actions. He will shortly face charges and a measure of restraint will be chosen.