Russian contributions highlight diverse program at Shanghai film festival

SHANGHAI, May 29. /TASS/. Two Russian movies will be up for the top prize at the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) to be held on June 14-23, the organizers said in a press release obtained by TASS.

In the best picture category, a collaborative effort from Russia and Georgia called "Snowflakes In My Yard" by Bakur Bakuradze was chosen and will make its international debut in Shanghai.

A total of 14 films will vie for the top prize, including from Argentina, Germany, Iran, Spain, Kazakhstan and China.

Up for best short animated film, Alexander Khramtsov's "A Stream Running to the Mountains," will also be shown abroad for the first time. Four more short animated films from Great Britain, Iran, Spain, and China will compete with the Russian piece of cinema in this category.

The main competition program of the Golden Goblet Award consists of sections combining films, animated films, documentaries, short feature films and animated films, as well as a category honoring up and coming Asian filmmakers. This year, 50 films will be up for the prize.

The application process for the film festival began back in mid-December last year. According to the organizers, more than 3,300 entries from 105 countries and regions of the world were received for the festival.

SIFF

The Shanghai International Film Festival has been held since 1993. Oliver Stone, Karen Shakhnazarov and other famous filmmakers have served on the festival’s jury in the past. SIFF is not just a regional event, attracting celebrities from all over the world. Over the years, the festival has witnessed the development of China's film industry and has become a platform for international exchange and cultural cooperation.

Russian films often make it into the SIFF competition program. In 2019, Pavel Lungin's "Brotherhood" won for Best Screenplay. In 2017, two Gold Cups in the Best Cinematography and Best Screenplay categories were awarded to Ivan Bolotnikov's film "Kharms."

In 2021, the Russian drama "The Conscience" directed by Alexey Kozlov received awards in two categories, winning for Best Script and Best Cinematography. Last year, the Russian short film "The House We Had" directed by Andrey Krechetov won Best Short Film.