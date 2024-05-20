Assange granted permission to appeal his extradition to US again — agency

LONDON, May 20. /TASS/. London's High Court has granted Wikileaks founder Julian Assange a permission to appeal his extradition to the United States, Reuters said.

According to the news agency, the judges ruled that the US’ guarantees are not enough to ensure that Assange’s rights will not be violated in case of his extradition.

Hundreds of protesters were awaiting for the ruling outside the court and met it with cheering and singing.

Assange, 52, was not present at the court hearing due to poor health conditions.

Assange is charged in the United States with crimes related to the largest leak of classified information in American history. He faces a total of 175 years in prison.