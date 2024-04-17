Moscow synagogues on high alert amid heightened terrorism threat

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Security measures at Moscow synagogues have been tightened to the highest level after the Hamas attack on Israel and the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack, the press service of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia reported.

"We strengthened security measures after the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall took place, we even inspect employees of the organization. Measures were strengthened to the maximum. Moreover, they have been strengthened since October 7 (the day when the Palestinian Hamas movement launched a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza - TASS), but then we realized that we can strengthen them even more, and we have done so," the press service said, commenting on reports of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) stopping a terrorist attack on a Moscow synagogue.

The FSB press service said earlier that it had foiled a terrorist attack on one of Moscow's synagogues. The suspect, a native of a Central Asian country, was killed in a shootout. According to the FSB, the criminal planned to commit a terrorist attack on an iconic Jewish institution in the capital while many people were there. On March 7, the FSB announced that it had foiled another terrorist attack being prepared in one of Moscow's synagogues.