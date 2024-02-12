Russian financial watchdog adds Meta spokesman to extremist list

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The Federal Financial Monitoring Service of Russia included Meta (deemed extremist in Russia) spokesman Andy Stone to the list of extremists and terrorists, the agency said on its website.

Previously, Stone was put on a wanted list in Russian under criminal charges.

Ukrainian nationals Yuri Kischak, Alexander Maystruk and Eduard Usatenko were also included to the list. Maystruk and Usatenko were detained by the Federal Security Service (FSB) in May, 2023, for preparation of sabotage against two Russian nuclear power plants; Kischak was put on a wanted list.