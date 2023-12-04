Special flight with 120 evacuated Russians from Gaza Strip lands in Moscow

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Another group of Russian citizens, evacuated from the Gaza Strip, arrived in Russia on Tuesday, a TASS correspondent reported.

An Il-76 plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, performing a special flight from Cairo, has just landed at the Domodedovo Airport in Moscow. The plane carried 120 Russian nationals and their family members. All of them were evacuated on Sunday via the Rafah crossing on the border between Gaza and Egypt.

According to earlier reports, the task force of the Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations in Egypt continued its work to receive people entering via the Rafah border crossing, with 133 more Russian citizens and their families having crossed it.

The Russian Mission to the Palestinian National Authority reported earlier that efforts to evacuate Russian citizens and their families out of Gaza had resumed. The evacuation is taking place against the backdrop of renewed hostilities.

Since the beginning of the evacuation of Russian citizens from the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, the Russian Emergencies Ministry organized nine special flights, which brought to Russia 881 people.