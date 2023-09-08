FSB accuses Chita resident of treason for transmitting military information

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Federal Security Service (FSB) investigators have charged a 21-year-old resident of Chita with treason, accusing her of sending photos and videos of military equipment being transported by train to a Ukrainian State Border Guard Service representative.

The Zabaikalsky Regional Court informed TASS that the accused is in custody, while an appeal confirmed the extension of her arrest as legal.

"The Zabaikalsky Regional Court has left in custody a Chita resident, who is accused of treason (article 25 of the Russian Criminal Code). A 21-year-old girl met a man online who turned out to be a representative of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. At his request, she photographed echelons of military equipment traveling by rail and then sent him the photos accompanied by videos as well. According to the conclusion of the Eastern Military District headquarters specialists, this information, if it fell into the hands of a foreign state, could be used against the Armed Forces and the security of the Russian Federation," the agency's source reported.

In addition, the resident is accused of taking photos and videos of military personnel being sent to the special military operation zone at the Chita airport. "She also sent the Ukrainian representative videos of mobilized people traveling in a convoy." "She openly expressed her position on the special military operation, including on her social media. She is fiercely opposed to it, which, according to witnesses, came out when talking to her friends, with whom the girl has parted ways," the Zabaikalsky Regional Court press service’s report says. According to the defendant, she expected to eventually leave for Ukraine, anticipating that an acquaintance would give her the money to do so.

The girl was detained on July 10, 2023. A day later, authorities decided to keep her in custody as a preventive measure. This has been extended until November 2, 2023. She admitted her guilt in full. "However, taking into account the above and with all the available evidence in the case, her repeated transfer of photos and video recordings to the representative of the State Border Service of Ukraine, the Zabaikalsky Regional Court left the decision to extend the period of detention unchanged," the court summarized.