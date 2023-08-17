Ukrainian militants’ camouflaged cache of foreign ammunition found in DPR

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. A large camouflaged chache of ammunition of US and European manufacture, left by Ukrainian militants, has been found by Russia’s National Guard (Rosgvardiya) in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Rosgvardiya’s press service has told TASS.

"In the Donetsk People's Republic, in the course of a special military operation Rosgvardiya soldiers and military counterintelligence officers have found a camouflaged cache of Ukrainian militants. In a concrete tunnel, the approaches to which were thoroughly mined, they found a camouflaged cache of ammunition of US, Polish and Bulgarian manufacture with places for accommodating personnel and positions for perimeter defense," the news release said.

The agency also noted that apart from the ammunition the cache contained sets of Ukrainian military uniform, combat gear and communication equipment.

"Rosgvardiya has removed almost half a ton of ammunition, including 2,500 rounds of ammunition of different calibers, some having armor-piercing incendiary bullets, more than 80 grenade launcher shells, more than 50 anti-tank mines, fragmentation and shaped-charge shells, several dozen radio fuses and different types of hand grenades," the news release says.