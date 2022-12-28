Putin to make traditional address on New Year’s Eve, no changes planned — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver his traditional New Year’s address to the Russian people this year as per usual, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We never reveal how and when the president’s New Year’s salute is recorded, I can only say that the president will make his traditional address to the Russian people at midnight and wish them a happy new year. Of course, every presidential New Year’s address bears the imprint of the past year and contains some important sentiments, some key messages for the coming year. This year will be no different," the Kremlin official explained.

Replying to a question as to whether there are plans to change the setting of the greeting which is traditionally recorded with the Kremlin in the background, Peskov said: "No, no changes are planned." Earlier, the Russian leader himself told journalists that he will try to ring in the New Year surrounded by his loved ones and will watch his holiday address to the Russian people on TV.