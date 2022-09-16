Putin says sanctions against Russian children’s ombudswoman are outrageous

SAMARKAND, September 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he sanctions against Russian children’s rights ombudswoman Maria Lvova-Belova over alleged "abduction of children from Ukraine" are outrageous.

"As we know, she has been taking effort and I hope, God bless her, she will continue her efforts to evacuate out children from zones of combat operations from Syria, Iraq. Children who are staying there due to various circumstances, not by their choice, of course," he said, adding that she is risking her life and health doing this.

"And it is only natural that she evacuated children from the zone of combat operations or dangerous areas in Donbass. What is wrong about it? We should thank her for than and make a low bow to her," he stressed. "Is it right to sanction for it? It is outrageous."

Lvova-belova was blacklisted by the United States on Thursday for alleged steering efforts to deport thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia, their forcible adoption and granting Russian citizenship to them in an accelerated procedure.