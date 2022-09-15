Pope Francis has no plans to end dialogue with Russia

VATICAN, September 16. /TASS/. Commenting on Vatican’s red lines in relations with Moscow, Pope Francis replied that a dialogue is vital and should always be preserved as a path towards mutual understanding and peace.

During a news conference for members of his press pool, which includes a TASS correpondent, the pontiff was asked by a Polish reporter about whether the Vatican had any red lines, which, if crossed by Moscow, would make further dialogue with Russia impossible.

"An opportunity for dialogue should always be given to everyone, because there is always a chance to change something through dialogue, to present an alternative point of view," he said during the news conference, held when Pope Francis was returning from Kazakhstan.

"It [a dialogue] should be conducted with an outstretched hand and a step forward, otherwise we will close the last door to peace," Pope Francis added.