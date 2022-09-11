Russia’s Chumakov Center accomplishes trials of CoviVac vaccine in people of over 60

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Chumakov Center has accomplished clinical trials of its CoviVac vaccine in people over 60 years of age, and the corresponding documents are currently being reviewed by the country’s Health Ministry, the center’s development director, Konstantin Chernov, told TASS.

"We have recently accomplished the trials in the age group of 60+ and have reported the data, now it is being reviewed by the Health Ministry," he said.

Asked about the international recognition of the CoviVac vaccine, Chernov said "everything is going fine." "Unfortunately or fortunately, the urgency when all medicines were registered for emergency use is gone. Therefore, we are following the standard registration procedure now, and we have submitted documents to the World Health Organization (WHO). In the next few days, we will have to add the missing fragments on people of older ages to the dossier <...>. They [the data] will be submitted to the WHO, and then we will monitor the course of the registration there," Chernov concluded.

The Russian Health Ministry issued its permit to the Chumakov Center to conduct clinical tests of its anti-coronavirus vaccine involving 250 volunteers in October 2021.