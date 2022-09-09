Putin’s approval rating hovering above 80%, leading pollster says

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s approval rating has inched back slightly by 0.8 percentage points to 80.3% over the past week, according to a survey, published by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) on Friday.

The poll was conducted among 1,600 Russian adults on August 29 - September 4.

"Asked if they trust Putin, 80.3% of the respondents answered in the affirmative (down 0.8 percentage points over the past week). Thus, 76.8% approved of the president’s activities (down 1.3 p.p. over the past week)," the pollster said.

In addition, 50.7% of those polled (down 0.1 p.p.) approved of the Russian government’s work, while 51.5% (down 0.3 p.p.) approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s endeavors. At the same time, 61.5% of the respondents said they trusted Mishustin (down 1 p.p. over the past week).