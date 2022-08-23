Russia’s average rate of vaccination against COVID-19 up by nearly 30% over past week

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The average rate of vaccination against COVID-19 in Russia has grown by nearly 30% over the past week, to 111,500 people a week, Russia’s public health watchdog (Roszdravnadzor) said on Tuesday.

"Thanks to energetic joint efforts of Roszdravnadzor and regional authorities, the vaccination rate are growing day after day. Thus, the number of those vaccinated grew by nearly 30% over the past week alone, from 87,769 to 111,450 people," it said.

The watchdog recommended regional authorities take measures to expand vaccination coverage, first of all, among medical workers and school teachers.