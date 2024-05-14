Candidate for Russian sports minister advocates for holding more int'l club competitions

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia should make it a priority to host international matches in country, with its own athletes also taking part, Mikhail Degtyarev, a candidate for the post of the Russian sports minister, said on Tuesday.

"We need to hold club competitions with the participation of Russian athletes at the international level," he said.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin nominated Mikhail Degtyarev, who has served as the governor of Russia’s Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory since 2021, for the post of the country’s sports minister.

On May 12, the candidacy of Degtyarev was unanimously approved by members of the State Duma Committee on Physical Culture and Sports.