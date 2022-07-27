Sanitary watchdog to send test systems for monkeypox to Egypt, Uganda, Ethiopia, Congo

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing hopes to send the test systems for the detection of monkeypox to Egypt, Uganda, Ethiopia and the Republic of the Congo in late July 2022, the agency’s press service told reporters on Wednesday.

"The sanitary watchdog continues to provide support to partner states in counteracting the spread of monkeypox. At the end of July, the test systems produced by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing will be provided to Egypt, Uganda, Ethiopia and the Republic of the Congo," the statement said.

As the agency noted, earlier it had provided the Russian test systems to Armenia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. Additionally, the sanitary watchdog’s specialists are organizing special seminars dedicated to the methods of laboratory diagnostics of monkeypox for their colleagues from the partner states.

Earlier, Russia’s top sanitary doctor Anna Popova noted that the risks of monkeypox spreading domestically were rather low. The only case of the disease imported to Russia which was detected on July 12 was curbed and did not spread.