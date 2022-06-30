Ornithologists see birds typical for natural reserves near Trans-Baikal mining plant

TASS, June 30. Ornithologists of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch during biodiversity studies saw various interesting bird species near the Bystrinsky Mining and Concentration Plant (owned by Nornickel) in the Trans-Baikal Region, the Great Scientific Expedition’s press service reported on Thursday.

"At checkpoints near village Ushmun we’ve seen interesting species," the press service quoted Alexander Demidovich of the Irkutsk State Agriculture University as saying. "For example, the wasp eater - a bird of prey that feeds on wasps and their larvae, and that lives in virgin places. Only people with great knowledge in ornithology can identify rare representatives. Generally speaking, though the Gazimuro-Zavodsky District is a developed territory, there live herons, and they are many. It’s amazing to me. There are also birds of prey. And in general, the world of birds here is interesting."

The monitoring was organized in early hours and at sunset, when birds are most active. On the route, the scientists observed the birds and also identified them by singing. The experts saw traditional titmice - three species of them, as well as warblers, buntings, woodpeckers, pipits, Oriental cuckoos. Cormorants were seen near a water reservoir - this is a proof that fish live there. Any detailed results will be available only after the scientists analyze thoroughly the received information.

According to the ornithologist group leader, the author of the Birds of Siberia reference book, Sergey Pyzhyanov, big industrial assets change the birds’ species and populations. In case of strong impacts, some species, specific for a certain area, prefer to move to other places, while others, on the contrary, decide to stay densely nearby.

"Jointly with two colleagues we have been working on biodiversity studies in a team with the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch’s Institute of Systematics and Ecology of Animals," he said. "Our task at the Bystrinsky plant is to make ornithology calculations at given checkpoints - near the plant and further from it, at the areas which experience maximum or minimal impacts from the plant. This way, we will be able to receive a clear picture about whether or not the plant affects the biodiversity."

About expedition

The basic biodiversity study continues the work, which the Norilsk Nickel Company and the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch began in 2020, and which since the Great Norilsk Expedition has spread into another three regions. The purpose is to identify the company’s impact zones and assess biodiversity in areas of the company’s operations. The research results will be used for a corporate system to manage the impact on biodiversity and to develop programs for its preservation and monitoring.