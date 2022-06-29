Ukrainian drone shot down in Bryansk Region in attempted attack, regional governor says

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone that attempted to attack the settlement of Sluchevsk was shot down in the Bryansk Region bordering on Ukraine, with no casualties reported, Regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"A Ukrainian drone was shot down and destroyed after it made three attempts to deliver a strike against the village of Sluchevsk of the Pogarsky district. There are no victims or destruction," he wrote.

The Russian Armed Forces are constantly on enhanced combat alert to defend the territories, the regional head emphasized.

The village of Sluchevsk is located on the right bank of the Sudost River, 1 km away from the border with Ukraine.