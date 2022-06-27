German parliamentary faction creates post to defend Russian-speakers from hate crimes

BERLIN, June 27. /TASS/. The Alternative for Germany parliamentary faction has established the position of ombudsman for the affairs of Russian-speaking citizens to process reports of discrimination and hate crimes, Bundestag member Eugen Schmidt, who will take the post, told TASS on Monday.

"Hate crime incidents against Germany’s Russian-speaking citizens have become more frequent in recent months and the problem has gained importance," he pointed out.

According to Schmidt, a non-profit organization will also be created in order to protect Germany’s Russian-speaking citizens from discrimination. "Some people who were confronted with Russophobia simply weren’t ready for it and don’t know who to contact in the first place," the lawmaker explained.

Schmidt added that the organization, which was undergoing legal registration, would be funded by donors.