Vienna architects to build theater in Crimea, despite sanctions — Bureau Director

VIENNA, January 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian sanctions will not affect operations of Austria-based architectural bureau Coop Himmelb(l)au and the company will continue building the opera theater in Crimea, Bureau Director Wolf D. Prix told TASS on Tuesday, commenting on the Ukraine’s decision to introduce sanctions against the company and its six employees.

"Sanctions will not affect our operations in Russia. I am not working in Ukraine actually. They introduced sanctions and told us that we must not build the opera building in Crimea but this is incorrect from the legal standpoint, because the EU sanction mechanism does not cover cultural facilities," Prix said.

The architectural bureau "calmly perceived these sanctions," the architect said. "We will continue developing our project [in Crimea]. It is not related to Ukraine. This order came from Russia. I do not understand why Ukraine interferes. I have no moral doubts for opera construction in Crimea. The opera will work for Crimean residents and not for the president," Prix added.

On January 22, 2022, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky put into effect the decision on sanctions against Coop Himmelb(l)au and its six employees, including Director Wolf D. Prix.