Gamaleya Center starts testing its anti-COVID medicine based on monoclonal antibodies

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology is launching trials of its new anti-COVID medicine based on monoclonal antibodies, the center’s chief Alexander Gintsburg has told TASS.

"Clinical trials are beginning now. We are supposed to complete Phase One and Two, and this is expected to take approximately three and a half or four months. I hope that we would present this medicine in late spring. However, judging by its western counterparts, the medicine would be effective," he said.

Dmitry Shcheblyakov of the Gamaleya Center told TASS earlier that the monoclonal antibody-based drug for treating COVID-19 had shown high promise during its pre-clinical tests.