1,697 people evacuated from Kazakhstan on January 9 and 10 - foreign ministry

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. As many as 1,697 people were evacuated from Kazakhstan by Russian defense ministry’s planes on January 9 and 10, the Russian foreign-ministry’s crisis management center said on Monday.

"As many as 250 people - citizens of Russia, Hungary (6 people) and Austria (5 people), and Kazakh students of Russian universities - arrive in Moscow from Almaty and Nur-Sultan by Russian defense ministry’s planes on January 10. In all, a total of 1,697 people were evacuated on January 9 and 10," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings being ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7. However, the situation in Almaty is still tense. January 10 was declared a day of nationwide mourning in Kazakhstan.