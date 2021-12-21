Russia’s figure skating Olympic Champ Soloviev hospitalized after fight in Moscow

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia’s 2014 Olympics figure skating champion Dmitry Soloiev has been hospitalized in Moscow following a fight with a group of unknown suspects in the Russian capital, Anna Sidorova, a witness at the scene, told TASS on Tuesday.

"I am on my way to the hospital, where Dima was placed, to bring him clothes," Sidorova, who is Russia’s European champion in curling, said. "I’m going there to see how he is. This is true that he had been assaulted."

Soloviev, 32, is the gold medal winner of the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi in the team competition (Ice Dancing in pair with Yekaterina Bobrova) and he is the silver medal winner of the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea’s PyeongChang (also in pair with Bobrova in the team competition).