Miss World 2021 finale postponed over coronavirus

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The finale of the Miss World 2021 beauty contest due to have been held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday, has been postponed over coronavirus, representatives from the organizing committee said on the pageant’s Facebook page.

"After meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event and discussing with the Puerto Rico Health Department, the decision has been made by the organizers of the event to postpone the global broadcast finale at the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot to be held within the next 90 days," the report said.

"We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (who we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown," Miss World Ltd. CEO, Julia Morley, said.

The 70th Miss World contest was initially scheduled for the end of 2020, but was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. News came in March 2021, that the event will be held in San Juan. Representatives from 98 countries are taking part in Miss World 2021. Russia does not participate (it didn’t hold the national beauty pageant in 2020-2021 over the spread of coronavirus).