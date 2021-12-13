Russians inoculated with foreign vaccines to be given certificates — government official

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Those Russians who have been inoculated with foreign vaccines against the novel coronavirus will be able to obtain a vaccination certificate valid for a period of six months, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday.

"Our people inoculated with foreign vaccines will be able to undergo antibody tests and obtain a certificate with a validity period of six months," Golikova said at a meeting of the United Russia faction in the State Duma devoted to a bill on QR codes.

She added that six-month certificates would be issued after antibody tests to those Sputnik V-vaccinated Russians who are currently abroad, including Abkhazia, South Ossetia, and the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics.