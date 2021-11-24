Navalny files fourth lawsuit against administration of his prison

VLADIMIR, November 24. /TASS/. Russian blogger Alexei Navalny has filed another lawsuit against the administration of a penal colony where he is serving his sentence, according to a court website.

The preliminary hearings are scheduled for December 9.

The nature of the lawsuit is not being disclosed.

The defendant in the case is the administration of the Penal Colony No.2 of the Russian Penitentiary Service in the town of Pokrov in Central Russia’s Vladimir Region.

Navalny’s previous lawsuits against the administration of the Penal Colony No. 2 were submitted to the Petushinsky District Court of the Vladimir Region, and were considered in May and June. The lawsuits were calling for a judicial review of the prison administration’s actions.

Navalny, who previously received a suspended sentence over the Yves Rocher case and was recently imprisoned due to numerous probation violations, is currently serving time in Penal Colony No. 2 in the Vladimir Region. He was detained on January 17 on his return to Moscow from Germany, where he was receiving medical treatment. On February 2, a Moscow court replaced his suspended sentence with a real one.